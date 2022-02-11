French HIV discoverer Luc Montagnier has died at 89

French researcher Luc Montagnier, who gained a Nobel Prize in 2008 for locating the HIV virus and extra lately unfold false claims concerning the coronavirus, has died at age 89, native authorities officers in France stated.

Montagnier died Tuesday on the American Hospital of Paris in Neuilly-sur-Seine, a western suburb of the capital, the world’s metropolis corridor stated. No different particulars have been launched.

Montagnier, a virologist, led the crew that in 1983 recognized the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) which causes AIDS, main him to share the 2008 Nobel Prize in drugs with colleague Francoise Barré-Sinoussi.

The French Minister for Higher Education and Research, Frédérique Vidal, praised Montagnier’s work on HIV in a written assertion Thursday and expressed her condolences to his household.

Montagnier was born in 1932 within the village of Chabris in central France.

According to his autobiography on the Nobel Prize web site, Montagnier studied drugs in Poitiers and Paris. He stated current scientific discoveries in 1957 impressed him to develop into a virologist within the quickly advancing subject of molecular biology.

He joined the National Centre for Scientific Research (CNRS) in 1960 and have become head of the Pasteur Institute’s virology division in 1972.

“My involvement in AIDS began in 1982, when the information circulated that a transmissible agent – possibly a virus – could be at the origin of this new mysterious disease,” Montagnier stated in his autobiography.

In 1983, a working group led by him and Barré-Sinoussi on the Pasteur Institute remoted the virus that may later develop into generally known as HIV and was in a position to clarify the way it brought on AIDS.

American scientist Robert Gallo claimed to have discovered the identical virus at virtually precisely the identical time, sparking a disagreement over who ought to get the credit score. The United States and France settled a dispute over the patent for an AIDS take a look at in 1987. Montagnier was later credited because the discoverer of the virus, Gallo because the creator of the primary take a look at.

Since the top of the 2000s, Montagnier began expressing views devoid of a scientific foundation. His opinions led him to be shunned by a lot of the worldwide scientific group.

As the COVID-19 unfold throughout the globe and conspiracy theories flourished, Montagnier was amongst these behind a number of the misinformation concerning the origins of the coronavirus.

During a 2020 interview with French information broadcaster CNews, he claimed that the coronavirus didn’t originate in nature and was manipulated. Experts who’ve regarded on the genome sequence of the virus have stated Montagnier’s assertion was incorrect.

Last 12 months, he claimed in a French documentary that COVID-19 vaccines led to the creation of coronavirus variants.

Experts contacted by The Associated Press defined that variants discovered throughout the globe started rising lengthy earlier than vaccines had been broadly obtainable.

They stated the proof suggests new variants advanced because of extended viral infections within the inhabitants and never vaccines, that are designed to stop such infections.

Earlier this 12 months, Montagnier delivered a speech at a protest in opposition to vaccine certificates in Milan, Italy.

Montagnier was emeritus professor on the Pasteur Institute and emeritus analysis director on the CNRS. He acquired a number of awards, together with France’s highest ornament, the Legion of Honor.