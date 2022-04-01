French intel chief who missed AUKUS deal, Ukraine invasion resigns

Le Monde mentioned the DRM, whose workers has elevated in recent times, had usually discovered itself sidelined by France’s highly effective overseas intelligence service, the General Directorate for External Security, well-known due to TV sequence The Bureau.

Le Monde mentioned French intelligence has limitations in comparison with the UK and US, which have bigger budgets and fewer draconian surveillance restrictions.

“Even if this reliance on Anglo-Saxon intelligence has existed for a long time, particularly in the fight against terrorism and in space, the war in Ukraine has shed light on it in a crude way,” the paper wrote.

Telegraph, London

Get a word instantly from our overseas correspondents on what’s making headlines around the globe. Sign up for the weekly What in the World newsletter here.