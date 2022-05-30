French journalist killed in Ukraine

French journalist Frédéric Leclerc-Imhoff was killed in japanese Ukraine the place he was masking Russia’s ongoing invasion, French President Emmanuel Macron announced Monday.

The journalist, who labored for TV channel BFMTV, was killed when he was struck within the neck by a chunk of shrapnel. He was close to Severodonetsk within the Luhansk area of japanese Ukraine, masking an evacuation operation, native officers said.

Macron expressed his condolences to Leclerc-Imhoff’s kinfolk. “To those who undertake the difficult mission of providing information about theaters of operation, I want to restate the unconditional support of France,” he added.

According to BFMTV, one other of their journalists, Maxime Brandstaetter, was barely wounded and an area fixer was unhurt. Both at the moment are secure, the outlet stated in a press release.

“The Altice Media Group and the editorial staff of BFMTV share the grief of his family and friends. This tragic event reminds us of the dangers faced by all journalists who report on this conflict, while risking their lives,” stated BFMTV journalist Karine de Ménonville throughout a live broadcast.

Newly-appointed French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna, who visited Kyiv on Monday, demanded a “transparent investigation” into the “tragedy.” She additionally reasserted France’s dedication to press freedom and the safety of journalists.

A spokesperson for Ukraine’s international ministry additionally decried the killing: “We strongly condemn this killing. The list of Russian crimes against media workers in Ukraine keeps expanding.”

Leclerc-Imhoff is the eighth journalist killed within the line of labor since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

Christopher Miller contributed reporting.