French journalist seized by Mali jihadists in new video | News24

French journalist Olivier Dubois is seen in Nioro, Mali, on September 14, 2020. He just lately went lacking in Mali’s Gao area, and was seen in an unverified video saying that he had been kidnapped by a jihadist group. (AFP/Michele Cattani)

A video circulating on social networks seems to point out French journalist Olivier Dubois, who was taken hostage by a jihadist group in Mali virtually a 12 months in the past.

The man, who appears to be in good well being within the video of simply over one minute, addresses his dad and mom and his associate, from whom he says he receives messages.

The video, which surfaced on Sunday, has not been authenticated and its provenance is unknown, as is the date when it was filmed.

The man additionally urges the French authorities to “continue to do its best” to acquire his launch.

READ | French journalist says kidnapped by jihadists in Mali

Dubois, 47, started working as a contract journalist in Mali in 2015.

He himself introduced his abduction in a video posted on social networks on May 5, 2021. In it, he mentioned he had been kidnapped within the northern metropolis of Gao by the Support Group for Islam and Muslims (GSIM), the principle jihadist alliance within the Sahel which is linked to Al-Qaeda.

Dubois is the final recognized French hostage on the earth after the discharge in October 2020 of Sophie Petronin, a Franco-Swiss assist employee who was additionally kidnapped in Mali.

President Emmanuel Macron acknowledged in January that France had not forgotten Dubois. “Tireless work is being carried out by our diplomatic teams, our military and the relevant services” to acquire his launch, he mentioned.

Never miss a narrative. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the information you

need delivered straight to your inbox.