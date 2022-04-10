French leaders vote in presidential election

Reuters Videos

STORY: In Paris’ 18th arrondissement, voters have been seen casting their ballots when polling stations opened at 8 a.m. (0600 GMT). Voting ends at 1800 GMT, when the primary exit polls can be revealed. Until simply weeks in the past, opinion polls pointed to a straightforward win for the pro-European Union, centrist Macron, who was boosted by his energetic diplomacy over Ukraine, a robust financial restoration and the weak point of a fragmented opposition.But his late entry into the marketing campaign, with just one main rally that even his supporters discovered underwhelming, and his give attention to an unpopular plan to extend the retirement age, have dented the president’s rankings, together with a steep rise in inflation.Opinion polls nonetheless see Macron main the primary spherical and profitable a runoff towards Le Pen on April 24, however a number of surveys now say that is throughout the margin of error.