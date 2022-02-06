French man and his friends dance to viral Kacha Badam song in this video. Watch

If you’re a common on Instagram, then it could not come as a shock to you that the viral Bengali meme track Kacha Badam has turn out to be more and more in style by the day. From desi folks to foreigners, many might be seen shaking a leg to this viral dance pattern. Now, a French man and his pals have hopped onto this pattern as nicely.

The video opens to point out three pals on the street, in an out of doors setting. The three of them ace each single hook step that this viral dance problem comes with, with utmost ease. Destined in a single file and hold rotating based on the beats of this viral meme track.

In the caption that accompanies this dance video, the poster clarified that he had achieved this problem after being requested to do it by many individuals. He wrote, “You send me this trend.” It was full with a laughing emoji.

Watch the dance video right here:

This video was posted on Instagram round three days in the past. Since being posted, it has gone viral and to this point obtained greater than 41,000 likes. It has additionally obtained numerous feedback from Instagram customers.

“Damn….was expecting this,” posted an Instagram person, adopted by a laughing emoji. “Nicely done,” complimented yet one more particular person. “You are so cool,” posted a 3rd. “So cool bro,” commented a fourth.

What are your ideas on this viral dance video?