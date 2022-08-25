French minister demands probe into TotalEnergies’ reported links to Russian army refueling

French Transport Minister Clément Beaune on Thursday known as for an investigation on whether or not gasoline exploited by oil big TotalEnergies has been used to gasoline fighter jets utilized by the Russian military in Ukraine.

Beaune’s name follows a report from Le Monde with the NGO Global Witness which hyperlinks the French agency’s remaining actions in Russia with refueling operations in navy bases in southwestern Russia.

Terneftegaz, a three way partnership between TotalEnergies and Russian agency Novatek — which owns 51 p.c of it — exploits the Siberian gasoline area of Termokarstovoye. TotalEnergies additionally owns 19.4 p.c of Novatek itself.

According to Le Monde, among the gasoline condensate extracted from the sphere has been remodeled into kerosene despatched to 2 navy bases near the Ukrainian border. Fighter jets at these bases have possible been concerned in bombings in Ukraine, though it’s arduous to pinpoint precisely which strikes.

“This is an extremely serious matter,” Beaune instructed France 2, “so there needs to be a check on whether, willingly or not, there’s been a bypass on sanctions or a diversion of the energy that a company, French or not, would produce.” He didn’t specify who can be accountable for such an investigation. Beaune added he has no data on the problem at this stage.

“TotalEnergies does not operate Terneftegaz’s plants, which are managed by Novatek staff,” a press release from the agency to Le Monde reads. The firm added it “is not part of Novatek’s decision on how to monetize gas condensates.”