French modeling agent Jean-Luc Brunel found dead in prison cell

Brunel was discovered alone, hanged with bedsheets, in his jail cell on the Santé jail within the French capital at round 1:30 a.m. native time on Saturday, the prosecutor’s workplace informed CNN. It wouldn’t touch upon whether or not Brunel killed himself, including an investigation into the reason for loss of life has been opened, “as it is systematically done in these cases,” entrusted to the French judicial police.

Brunel’s French legal professionals informed CNN their shopper’s “decision was not guided by guilt, but by a sense of injustice.”

“Jean-Luc Brunel has never stopped claiming his innocence. He has multiplied his efforts to prove it. A judge had released him a few months ago, and then he was re-incarcerated in undignified conditions,” a press release despatched to CNN by his legal professionals Mathias Chichportich, Marianne Abgrall and Christophe Ingrain learn.

Accused of rape by a number of former high fashions, which he denied, the 75-year-old was put beneath formal investigation in France in late June 2021 for “rape of a minor over 15,” the prosecutor’s workplace confirmed.