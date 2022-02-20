French modeling agent Jean-Luc Brunel found dead in prison cell
Brunel was discovered alone, hanged with bedsheets, in his jail cell on the Santé jail within the French capital at round 1:30 a.m. native time on Saturday, the prosecutor’s workplace informed CNN. It wouldn’t touch upon whether or not Brunel killed himself, including an investigation into the reason for loss of life has been opened, “as it is systematically done in these cases,” entrusted to the French judicial police.
Brunel’s French legal professionals informed CNN their shopper’s “decision was not guided by guilt, but by a sense of injustice.”
“Jean-Luc Brunel has never stopped claiming his innocence. He has multiplied his efforts to prove it. A judge had released him a few months ago, and then he was re-incarcerated in undignified conditions,” a press release despatched to CNN by his legal professionals Mathias Chichportich, Marianne Abgrall and Christophe Ingrain learn.
Accused of rape by a number of former high fashions, which he denied, the 75-year-old was put beneath formal investigation in France in late June 2021 for “rape of a minor over 15,” the prosecutor’s workplace confirmed.
Brunel was arrested at Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport in December 2020 on counts of “rape and sexual assault, rape and sexual assault on a minor under 15, rape and sexual assault on a minor over 15, sexual harassment, criminal associations and human trafficking to the detriment of minor victims for the purposes of sexual exploitation.”
He was launched beneath judicial supervision for a number of days in November 2021, earlier than being returned to jail by resolution of the Paris Court of Appeals. He appealed the choice because the prosecution ready its case.
Brunel’s arrest was a part of a probe launched in 2019 by French prosecutors, concentrating on “acts of sexual nature likely to have been committed by Jeffrey Epstein and possible accomplices,” primarily based on checks and cross-checks carried out on info supplied to the Paris public prosecutor’s workplace and exchanges with US authorities.
Epstein was discovered lifeless in his jail cell within the United States on August 10, 2019. He was awaiting trial on the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan, after pleaded not responsible to federal costs accusing him of working a intercourse trafficking ring from 2002 to 2005 at his Manhattan mansion and his Palm Beach property, and allegedly paying ladies as younger as 14 for intercourse.
A health worker dominated his loss of life was suicide by hanging.