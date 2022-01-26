French MPs approve law banning so-called gay conversion therapy

MPs within the French parliament have unanimously permitted a brand new legislation banning so-called homosexual conversion remedy.

The new legislation will introduce jail sentences and fines for any citizen who makes an attempt to vary the sexual orientation or gender id of LGBT+ individuals.

The draft invoice was supported by MPs on Tuesday, with 142 voting in favour and 0 towards. The legislation had already been supported by France’s Assembly in October and was additionally handed by senators in December.

Those discovered responsible of so-called homosexual conversion remedy may face two years imprisonment and a €30,000 fantastic. The punishment may rise to a few years in jail and a fantastic of €45,000 for makes an attempt involving youngsters or different notably weak individuals.

The apply of attempting to “convert” LGBT+ individuals to heterosexuality or conventional gender expectations is scientifically discredited.

“We are sending out a strong signal because we are formally condemning all those who consider a change of sex or identity as an illness,” mentioned Laurence Vanceunebrock, an MP with President Emmanuel Macron’s ruling En Marche social gathering.

Nearly each French MP who spoke on Tuesday echoed the identical phrases; “there is nothing to cure”.

The new legislation comes forty years after France decriminalised homosexuality, though “conversion therapies” may already be punished beneath legal guidelines on ethical harassment, violence or unlawful medical practices.

Elisabeth Moreno, France’s Minister for Equality mentioned the adoption of the legislation sends “a clear signal” that victims of so-called conversion remedy can report it extra simply.

Other EU international locations — together with Germany, Malta, and a few Spanish communities — have already handed legal guidelines banning the apply, whereas Belgium, the Netherlands, and the UK are additionally legislating on the topic.