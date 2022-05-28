French officials to use orcas sounds to guide lost killer whale back to sea

A plan has been hatched to information a killer whale adrift in France’s River Seine again to the ocean — utilizing orca sounds, native officers mentioned on Friday.

Following a gathering with nationwide and worldwide scientists, together with marine mammal specialists, the native prefecture mentioned it will monitor the killer whale from a distance with a drone whereas emitting orca communications in an try to information it again to the ocean.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The use of these non-invasive methods, from several hundred meters (feet) distance, will make it possible to avoid using ships in the immediate proximity of the animal, which could aggravate its stress and endanger it survival, as well as the safety of rescuers,” mentioned the Seine-Maritime prefecture in an announcement posted on Twitter.

The whale, whose well being is deteriorating in recent water, strayed from the ocean earlier this month, and is vulnerable to dying.

The 4-metre (13-foot) orca, recognized as a male, was first noticed on the mouth of the Seine on May 16 between the port of Le Havre and the city of Honfleur in Normandy, earlier than it travelled dozens of kilometers (miles) upstream to achieve west of the town of Rouen.

Several French media shops confirmed footage of the killer whale within the river, its dorsal fin protruding of the water and its distinctive black and white coloring exhibiting because it comes up for air.

Read extra:

Second endangered cheetah cub dies in Iran: State media

UAE vets warn dog owners to be aware of outbreak of deadly canine disease

Condors soar again over Northern California coastal redwoods