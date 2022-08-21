French online newspaper publishes article “Shusha, 30 years later”

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 21. The French on-line

newspaper Lagazetteaz.fr printed an article titled

“SHUSHA, 30 years later”, Trend experiences.

In the article, which additionally mentions the palace of the daughter

of Khan Khurshidbanu Natavan, situated in Shusha, it’s famous that

through the 30-year occupation, Shusha, the pearl of Azerbaijani

tradition, was plundered as if to erase from reminiscence.

“Professor Elchin Akhmedov, who was born in Shusha, returns to

his hometown after 30 years and recollects the previous,” the article

mentioned.