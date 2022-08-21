Europe
French online newspaper publishes article “Shusha, 30 years later”
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 21. The French on-line
newspaper Lagazetteaz.fr printed an article titled
“SHUSHA, 30 years later”, Trend experiences.
In the article, which additionally mentions the palace of the daughter
of Khan Khurshidbanu Natavan, situated in Shusha, it’s famous that
through the 30-year occupation, Shusha, the pearl of Azerbaijani
tradition, was plundered as if to erase from reminiscence.
“Professor Elchin Akhmedov, who was born in Shusha, returns to
his hometown after 30 years and recollects the previous,” the article
mentioned.