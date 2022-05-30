French Open 2022, Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic Quarter-Final: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming? | Tennis News

Sports

Novak Djokovic renews his epic 16-year rivalry with Rafael Nadal on the French Open on Tuesday with a semi-final spot at stake and the place victory might finish the 13-time champion’s Roland Garros profession. Nadal, who will flip 36 on Friday, places his report of 109 wins and simply three losses in Paris, since his title-winning debut in 2005, on the road in opposition to the defending champion. The Spaniard was taken to 5 units for less than the third time in his match historical past by 21-year-old Felix Auger-Aliassime within the fourth spherical.

When will the French Open 2022, Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic Quarter-Final match be performed?

The French Open 2022, Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic Quarter-Final match shall be performed on Wednesday, June 1 (IST).

Where will the French Open 2022, Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic Quarter-Final match be performed?

The French Open 2022, Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic Quarter-Final match shall be performed in Paris.

What time will the French Open 2022, Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic Quarter-Final match start?

The French Open 2022, Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic Quarter-Final match is predicted to start at 12:15 AM IST (Wednesday).

Which TV channels will broadcast the French Open 2022, Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic Quarter-Final match?

The French Open 2022, Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic Quarter-Final match shall be broadcasted on the Sony Network.

Where to comply with the reside streaming of the French Open 2022, Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic Quarter-Final match?

The French Open 2022, Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic Quarter-Final match shall be reside streamed on SonyLIV.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the knowledge acquired from the host broadcasters)

