French Open director apologizes for saying men’s tennis is more appealing than women’s

French Open match director Amelie Mauresmo has apologized for saying ladies’s tennis will not be as interesting as the boys’s sport, including that her feedback had been taken out of context.

The remarks had been made as eyebrows had been raised concerning the scheduling of matches. One night time match has been on this system of the clay-court Grand Slam daily at 3:00 p.m. japanese time from the primary Monday till the quarter-finals.

However, 9 out of the ten video games scheduled as an evening session have been males’s matches, elevating questions on how ladies have been getting the brief finish of the stick at main tournaments.

In response to questions on scheduling, Mauresmo stated males’s matches have extra “appeal.”

“First of all the comments that I made were taken out of the wider picture, out of the context,” former Grand Slam champion Mauresmo instructed Tennis Channel on Thursday.

“And I wish to make an apology to the gamers that basically felt unhealthy about what I stated.

“Again, I think the people who know me, who’ve known me on and off the court, throughout my career, throughout everything that I’ve done, know that I’m a big fighter for equal rights and women’s tennis, women in general.”

Mauresmo stated that it was tough to place solely ladies’s gamers on the schedule for spectators with a single ticket for the night solely, including that the match would look into tweaking the format subsequent yr.

“Concerning the scheduling, specifically for the night matches, my say was that because we have one match only, it’s really tougher to schedule a woman’s match because we have to take into consideration the length,” Mauresmo stated.

“It’s the honest factor to do for the ticketholders.

“Next year to be more fair to the women’s players it would be good to maybe have the possibility to put two matches or maybe a women’s match plus a doubles match.”