French Open Fast Facts | CNN

Here’s a take a look at the French Open tennis match.

May 16-June 5, 2022 – The French Open is scheduled to happen at Roland Garros Stadium in Paris.

May 30-June 13, 2021 – The French Open takes place. Originally set for May 7-June 6, 2021, it was rescheduled as a result of coronavirus pandemic.

The French Open is certainly one of 4 Grand Slam tennis tournaments. The others are the Australian Open, Wimbledon and the US Open.

It is the one Grand Slam match performed on a clay courtroom.

Barbora Krejcikova defeats Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-1 2-6 6-4 in the French Open final.

Novak Djokovic defeats Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-7 2-6 6-3 6-2 6-4, capturing his 19th Grand Slam title.

Rafael Nadal has essentially the most males’s singles wins with 13.

Chris Evert has essentially the most ladies’s singles wins with seven.

Andrés Gimeno was the oldest within the Open period to win the lads’s singles title, at 34 years and 10 months of age in 1972.

Michael Chang was the youngest to win the lads’s singles title at 17 years and three months of age in 1989.

In 1990, Monica Seles was the youngest girl to win the singles title, at 16 years and 6 months of age.

Serena Williams is the oldest girl to win the singles title, at 33 years, eight months of age in 2015.

1891 – The first French match, the International Championship of Tennis, is held and is proscribed to members of French golf equipment.

1897 – Women’s singles matches are added to the match, however nonetheless restricted to French membership members.

1925 – The match is opened to worldwide opponents from non-French golf equipment. Women’s doubles are additionally added.

1928 – The match strikes to a brand new stadium. The stadium and match are named after Roland Garros, and the match remains to be extensively identified by that title. Garros was an aviator who made the primary profitable crossing of the Mediterranean in 1913.

1940-1945 – The match is canceled on account of World War II.

1956 – Althea Gibson wins the ladies’s singles title, changing into the primary African-American participant to win a Grand Slam occasion.

1968 – The Roland Garros is the primary Grand Slam to turn into an open match.

2006 – The French Open awards equal prize cash to the lads’s and ladies’s singles champions, though disparity stays in all different rounds.

2007 – Equal prize cash is awarded to all feminine and male gamers throughout the board in all occasions. The French Open is the last of the four Grand Slam tournaments to make the move for equal pay in prize money.

2011 – Li Na turns into the primary Chinese nationwide to win a Grand Slam.

March 17, 2020 – It is introduced that the Open has been rescheduled as a result of coronavirus pandemic. Originally set for May 18-June 7, the 2020 match takes place September 21-October 11.