Sports
French Open: History-Making Marcelo Arevalo, Juan-Julien Rojer Win Men’s Doubles Title | Tennis News
Marcelo Arevalo and Jean-Julien Rojer received the French Open Men’s Doubles Title.© AFP
Marcelo Arevalo of El Salvador grew to become Central America’s first Grand Slam champion on Saturday when he teamed with Jean-Julien Rojer of the Netherlands to win the French Open males’s doubles title.
#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/FLE6juLXS2
— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 4, 2022
The twelfth seeds saved three match factors in defeating Ivan Dodig of Croatia and Austin Krajicek of the United States 6-7 (4/7), 7-6 (7/5), 6-3 in slightly over three hours.
More to comply with…
(This story has not been edited by NDTV employees and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Topics talked about on this article