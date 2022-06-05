French Open: History-Making Marcelo Arevalo, Juan-Julien Rojer Win Men’s Doubles Title | Tennis News

Marcelo Arevalo of El Salvador grew to become Central America’s first Grand Slam champion on Saturday when he teamed with Jean-Julien Rojer of the Netherlands to win the French Open males’s doubles title.

The twelfth seeds saved three match factors in defeating Ivan Dodig of Croatia and Austin Krajicek of the United States 6-7 (4/7), 7-6 (7/5), 6-3 in slightly over three hours.

More to comply with…

