French police investigate fire at Russian Orthodox Church in Paris

French police have launched an investigation after a Russian Orthodox Church in Paris was broken by a hearth.

The Saint-Seraphin-de-Sarov within the French capital’s fifteenth arrondissement was ravaged by a blaze over the weekend.

Around 60 firefighters have been dispatched to place out the fireplace on Sunday, which precipitated intensive harm to the small church however resulted in no casualties.

Paris’s police prefecture stated it was now probing whether or not the fireplace was unintended or attributable to arson.

Since the beginning of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a number of French buildings with Russian hyperlinks have been focused by acts of vandalism.

The rector of the Paris church has denied that Sunday’s blaze may have been attributable to candles that had been left “unattended” by worshippers.

“The Saint-Seraphin-de-Sarov is not open outside of services, and only members of the parish in charge of maintenance have access to it,” Archpriest Nicolas Crnokrak stated.

French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin had expressed “solidarity” with the Paris church after studies of the fireplace emerged on Easter weekend.