French police shoot dead knife-wielding man at Paris train station: Police source

French police shot useless a person who lunged at them early on Monday with a long-blade knife at Paris’s Gare du Nord prepare station, police sources mentioned.

The man attacked two cops on patrol on the busy station, the terminus for trains from London, with a 30-centimeter (12-inch) knife with ACAB (All Cops Are Bastards) written on the blade, mentioned a police supply, who requested not be named.

