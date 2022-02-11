French President Kept At Distance From Putin After Refusing Covid Test

The leaders sat at reverse ends of an unusually lengthy desk within the Kremlin on Monday.

Moscow:

Russia on Friday stated French President Emmanuel Macron was made to sit down at an enormously lengthy desk for his talks with Vladimir Putin as a result of he refused to take a Kremlin-performed Covid take a look at.

The leaders sat at reverse ends of an unusually lengthy desk within the Kremlin on Monday, when Macron got here to Moscow with a mission to defuse fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The desk drew a lot ridicule on-line, and raised extra eyebrows when Putin sat at a tiny desk with the Kazakh president, an in depth ally, three days later.

Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peksov stated the choice to topic Macron to the massive desk was taken after the French chief refused to take a Covid take a look at carried out by the Kremlin’s medics.

“Talks with some are being held at a long table, the distance (across the table) is about six meters,” Peskov stated.

“It is linked to the fact that some follow their own rules, they don’t cooperate with the host side,” he stated.

In such instances, he stated, the Kremlin has to take “additional sanitary protocol on protecting the health of our president and his guests.”

He stated the choice on who’s subjected to the lengthy desk shouldn’t be political.

“There is no politics here and this in no way interferes with negotiations,” Peskov stated.

He stated that if medics from each side of diplomatic conferences cooperate, then “Putin communicates with his guests directly, sitting very close and shaking hands.”

A supply in Macron’s entourage advised AFP that the French president “did everything as he had to as always when he travels.”

Without going into full particulars, a French presidential official, who requested to not be named, confirmed that the problem has come about over the circumstances of the PCR take a look at demanded by the Russian aspect.”

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi had been additionally subjected to the long-table diplomacy, made to sit down at a distance from Putin once they visited earlier this yr.

Putin and Orban additionally drank champagne whereas standing at reverse ends of a giant carpet within the Kremlin.

The Kremlin has gone to excessive lengths to guard 69-year-old Putin, who’s vaccinated with Russia’s home-grown Sputnik V, from being contaminated with Covid.

While social distancing has been lax in lots of locations in Moscow, the long-time Russian chief has been extraordinarily cautious with Covid.

Under Russia’s present Covid guidelines, foreigners travelling to Russia are required to take a PCR take a look at earlier than a flight to the nation however would not have to take one on arrival.

