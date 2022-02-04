French President Macron to meet Putin in Moscow, travel to Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron will meet Russian chief Vladimir Putin in Moscow on February 7 and the chief of Ukraine on February 8 to debate the Ukraine scenario, as Western world leaders attempt to keep away from a significant battle with Russia over Ukraine.

Macron’s workplace added he would meet Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv a day after his assembly with Putin.

Macron has mentioned that discovering a negotiated path in the direction of de-escalating tensions over Ukraine was a precedence, even because the United States has mentioned it was sending 3,000 further troops to Poland and Romania as Russia amassed troops close to Ukraine.

Macron held separate telephone calls with the Russian and Ukrainian leaders on Thursday to attempt to make progress on the standing of the Donbass area as a part of efforts to defuse tensions, mentioned Macron’s workplace in an announcement on Thursday.

That assertion had additionally mentioned Macron had underscored to Russia’s Vladimir Putin and Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky the significance of discussing the situations to achieve strategic steadiness in Europe which might allow a discount in rigidity on the bottom and assure safety on the continent.

The United States had additionally mentioned on Thursday that Russia has formulated a number of choices as an excuse to invade Ukraine, together with the potential use of a propaganda video exhibiting a staged assault, because the Kremlin condemned American troop deployments within the area.

