French presidential election runoff: What POLITICO’s Poll of Polls is saying

Voters in France return to the polling cubicles on Sunday in a second-round runoff vote to resolve who shall be their president for the subsequent 5 years — the incumbent Emmanuel Macron or his far-right rival Marine Le Pen.

While Macron appears to be like to have the most effective likelihood of reelection of any French president for a few years, Le Pen is combating for her political future as defeat in her third tilt on the Elysée might set off modifications on the high of her National Rally occasion.

Here’s what the ultimate polling developments seem like, as tracked by POLITICO’s Poll of Polls, our in-house polling aggregator.

