French Retirement Home Chief Fired Amid Patient Abuse, Negligence Scandal

Orpea operates practically 1,200 retirement properties worldwide, with round 350 in France. (Representational)

Paris:

The chief govt of main France-based retirement house operator Orpea was eliminated on Sunday, the corporate board mentioned in an announcement following allegations of affected person abuse and hygiene negligence.

Orpea boss Yves Le Masne will go away the corporate with fast impact, the assertion mentioned, with out stating a cause however noting the non-executive chairman would substitute him.

The properties got here underneath scrutiny following the publication of guide “The Gravediggers” by unbiased journalist Victor Castanet, which cites workers and relations claiming that residents are at instances left for hours with dirty underwear or go days with out care as managers search to maximise revenue margins.

The scandal has drawn widespread condemnation from officers and requires inspections of the upscale Orpea properties by the authorities.

Orpea has contested the claims as “untruthful, scandalous and injurious”, however mentioned it had requested two unbiased corporations to judge them.

It additionally denied a declare by Castanet that he was provided 15 million euros ($17 million) by an “intermediary” to drop his investigation.

“The board of directors of the Orpea group, meeting on January 30, 2022, decided to end the service of Yves Le Masne,” the corporate mentioned within the assertion.

The firm’s non-executive chairman would develop into chairman and CEO with fast impact, it added.

Orpea operates practically 1,200 properties worldwide, with round 350 of them in France.

