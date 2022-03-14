French ride-hailing app aims to reinvent taxis experience in Senegal | News24

E-hailing taxi service apps have inbuilt security options for each drivers and passengers. PHOTO: Samantha lee-Jacobs

French ride-hailing app Heetch launched in Senegal in January.

Heetch is the second ride-hailing app to be launched within the nation.

Senegal’s middle-class has grown, coupled with smartphone penetration making the market engaging.

Maguette Mbaye had all the time taken taxis to her banking job in Senegal’s capital Dakar, however haggling over costs and inhaling fumes by way of the open home windows on daily basis wore her down.

She left all that behind when French ride-hailing app Heetch launched in January. The experience prices a little bit extra, however she considers it a small worth to pay for the peace of thoughts of a greater automobile and stuck worth.

“Sometimes we have dusty taxis where the windows don’t close, the door only opens from the outside. Since I’ve been using Heetch I’ve been getting decent cars,” mentioned Mbaye, 33.

Both are testing a largely untapped marketplace for ride-hailing providers in Francophone West Africa, the place the trade has been slower to take maintain than in Anglophone nations, reminiscent of Nigeria and Ghana.

A rising center class and widespread smartphone use have created a lovely market in Senegal, however there are challenges. Many drivers are illiterate, have by no means used a GPS and are used to negotiating costs.

Yango, energetic in 21 nations worldwide, launched in Ivory Coast in 2018, the place it competes with trade large Uber .

Heetch, one of many prime three ride-hailing apps in France, additionally plans to launch in Ivory Coast this month. It mentioned about 3 000 folks have downloaded the appliance to this point in Senegal. Yango declined to offer figures.

Any taxi driver can join both app in the event that they endure coaching and their car meets security requirements. While a couple of hundred have signed up for Heetch and Yango, some are unimpressed.

“What I earn from driving around the city is more than those who use Yango,” mentioned Modou Gning. “Where the customer is supposed to pay 2 000 CFA francs ($3.37), Yango charges 1 300. It’s good for Yango, but not the taxi driver.”

The app firms are aware to not antagonise taxi drivers, who in different nations have staged protests in opposition to ride-hailing apps.

“We are not a taxi killer application,” mentioned Patrick Pedersen, Heetch’s normal supervisor for enlargement.

