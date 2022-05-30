French sports minister blames Liverpool FC for letting fans ‘out in the wild’

France’s new Sports Minister Amélie Oudéa-Castéra on Monday doubled down on blaming Liverpool Football Club and its supporters for the chaos which marred Saturday evening’s Champions League remaining close to Paris.

“The fact that the Real Madrid club has supervised the coming of its supporters to Paris to such an extent, by scheduling buses from the airport and organizing everything from start to finish — which contrasted sharply with what the Liverpool club did, letting its supporters out in the wild — made a huge difference,” Oudéa-Castéra informed RTL, in provocative remarks.

Oudéa-Castéra will meet with European soccer’s governing physique UEFA and native authorities later Monday to overview the troubling scenes from outdoors the Stade de France, which occurred earlier than Real Madrid defeated Liverpool in a recreation that was delayed by 35 minutes because of blockages of followers outdoors. Crowds of principally Liverpool supporters remained caught at checkpoints across the stadium, with French police utilizing batons and tear fuel to dispel followers who had been queuing to get in to Europe’s premier sporting occasion.

But fan group leaders are deeply unimpressed with the French authorities’s response. Ronan Evain, govt director of Football Supporters Europe who noticed the mayhem in Saint-Denis, hit again at Oudéa-Castéra’s try to shift the blame.

“There is a problem with how French authorities organized the game — and now they’re deflecting to Liverpool fans,” he stated. “They want to avoid taking responsibility for what happened.”

“There is a refusal [by the French authorities] to acknowledge that the Liverpool fans are the victims here,” Evain added. “They tear gassed elderly people and kids. You owe them an apology.”

In a report for the French inside ministry obtained by POLITICO’s Playbook Paris, Paris police chief Didier Lallement blamed the chaos on “important failures from the organizers to handle British fans” and the “late, massive incoming of British fans due to the strike” of the Paris transport operator.

He additionally claimed that 30,000-40,000 individuals got here to the stadium both ticketless or with faux tickets. Organizer UEFA said hundreds of followers who had purchased counterfeit tickets blocked the turnstiles on the Liverpool finish, making a jam.

The use of tear fuel was “unfortunately necessary,” Lallement wrote in his report, including that he “deeply regrets that several attendees may have been inconvenienced.”

Evain dismissed the French authorities’ faux tickets declare as having “no reflection of reality.”

Reports of households and disabled supporters being struck and tear gassed have sparked outrage in Liverpool and the U.Okay., with each the membership and the federal government calling for an official investigation into what occurred. “The footage and accounts from Liverpool fans and the media on their entry to the Stade de France last night are deeply concerning,” U.Okay. Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries stated Sunday.

Pauline de Saint Remy and Ali Walker contributed reporting.