French town votes to allow ‘burkini’ in swimming pools, reigniting perennial debate

Local officers within the French metropolis of Grenoble cleared the best way for ladies to put on ‘burkinis’ in state-run swimming swimming pools Monday, firing up a perpetual debate over the swimsuit perceived by some as an affront to France’s secularist traditions.

Grenoble’s metropolis council, the place the Greens at present maintain a majority, voted to scrap a number of bathing gown codes, native TV channel France 3 reported.

The burkini — an all-in-one swimsuit primarily worn by Muslim ladies — has constantly raised controversy amongst many proper wingers and a few feminists who argue it’s a image of Islam’s unequal therapy of ladies and is at odds with the French laïcité (state secularism).

The swimsuit first whipped up a storm when a number of native French mayors tried to ban burkinis on seashores in 2016, earlier than the proposals have been struck down as discriminatory. Then, final summer season, 5 ladies were fined in Grenoble for coming into a state-run swimming pool in burkinis.

French regulation constitutionally protects residents’ proper to freely follow their faith, however forbids schoolchildren and state workers from displaying non secular symbols. Full-face coverings have been additionally banned in 2010.

The debate on burkinis has polarised town in latest weeks.

Activists from the native marketing campaign group Citizens’ Alliance rejoiced that the vote was happening. “Our fight has finally paid off,” the group wrote in a statement on Facebook earlier than the vote, including it was “already a success” that native lawmakers have been contemplating the difficulty severely.

But some opposition lawmakers will not be glad. “[Green Mayor] Eric Piolle has no legitimacy … to break with the city’s values [and] promote Islamism with a fraction of the local majority,” Matthieu Chamussy of the rightwing Les Républicains wrote on Twitter the day earlier than the vote.

Grenoble is the second metropolis in France to permit burkinis in state-run swimming swimming pools after lawmakers approved the adjustments in Rennes, northeastern France, in 2018.