French TV channel claims Macron and Putin had two phone conversations on Sunday
French President Emmanuel Macron referred to as Russian President
Vladimir Putin twice on Sunday, France’s BFM TV channel mentioned on
Monday, Trend
reviews citing TASS.
According to the TV channel, the second dialog lasted one
hour. Details of the dialog aren’t reported.
The first phone dialog between the presidents of
Russia and France occurred within the morning of February 20 and
lasted 1 hour and 45 minutes.
As a consequence, based on the Elysee Palace, the 2 leaders
agreed to renew work within the Normandy format to arrange a
Trilateral Contact Group assembly to obtain commitments to stop
fireplace alongside the contact line in Donbass from all the edges.
After negotiations with Putin, Macron referred to as Ukrainian President
Vladimir Zelensky. Their dialog lasted half an hour. During
that dialog, Zelensky promised not to answer provocations
and to look at the ceasefire in Donbass, the Elysee Palace
reported. On Sunday night, after speaking to Zelensky, Macron held
talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, US President Joe Biden
and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.