French President Emmanuel Macron referred to as Russian President

Vladimir Putin twice on Sunday, France’s BFM TV channel mentioned on

Monday, Trend

reviews citing TASS.

According to the TV channel, the second dialog lasted one

hour. Details of the dialog aren’t reported.

The first phone dialog between the presidents of

Russia and France occurred within the morning of February 20 and

lasted 1 hour and 45 minutes.

As a consequence, based on the Elysee Palace, the 2 leaders

agreed to renew work within the Normandy format to arrange a

Trilateral Contact Group assembly to obtain commitments to stop

fireplace alongside the contact line in Donbass from all the edges.

After negotiations with Putin, Macron referred to as Ukrainian President

Vladimir Zelensky. Their dialog lasted half an hour. During

that dialog, Zelensky promised not to answer provocations

and to look at the ceasefire in Donbass, the Elysee Palace

reported. On Sunday night, after speaking to Zelensky, Macron held

talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, US President Joe Biden

and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.