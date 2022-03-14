French, US presidents agree to step up sanctions against Russia
Presidents of France and the United States, Emmanuel Macron and
Joe Biden respectively, agreed throughout their phone dialog
to step up sanction measures in opposition to Russia, the press workplace of
the French president mentioned in a press release on Monday, Trend reviews citing
TASS.
“The heads of two nations agreed to tighten present measures
concerning sanctions in opposition to Russia, to offer assist for Ukraine
and to undertake collectively all initiatives aimed toward stopping fight
actions,” the assertion reads.
The assertion additionally reads that Macron expressed his condolences
over the demise of American journalist Brent Renaud, who was killed
in Ukraine. The New York Times reported on Sunday that Renaud, who
as soon as labored for it, had been killed within the Kiev Region and his
colleague Juan Arredondo had been wounded.