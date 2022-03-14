French, US presidents agree to step up sanctions against Russia

Presidents of France and the United States, Emmanuel Macron and

Joe Biden respectively, agreed throughout their phone dialog

to step up sanction measures in opposition to Russia, the press workplace of

the French president mentioned in a press release on Monday, Trend reviews citing

TASS.

“The heads of two nations agreed to tighten present measures

concerning sanctions in opposition to Russia, to offer assist for Ukraine

and to undertake collectively all initiatives aimed toward stopping fight

actions,” the assertion reads.

The assertion additionally reads that Macron expressed his condolences

over the demise of American journalist Brent Renaud, who was killed

in Ukraine. The New York Times reported on Sunday that Renaud, who

as soon as labored for it, had been killed within the Kiev Region and his

colleague Juan Arredondo had been wounded.