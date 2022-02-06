French woman and Indian man’s unexpected love story is one for the books. Watch

Love tales are all the time a delight to know. But when it’s a love story that survives time and distance to continue to grow, then it undoubtedly turns into one for the books – or Instagram. Humans of Bombay just lately took to their Instagram web page with the intention to share the love story between an Indian man and a French lady.

With the assistance of textual content inserts all through the video, this lovely couple’s love story will get revealed. They met at a university celebration however needed to half methods inside a yr when she went to Barcelona and he went to the United States. Despite the space, the duo determined to satisfy up in Paris the place he formally requested her out and so they started relationship for the subsequent three years.

Pauline Laravoire moved to India with the intention to be along with her accomplice Meghdut Roychowdhury in 2018. Soon after, the 2 received married and there’s been no trying again since then. This lovely love story was shared through this video with a caption that reads, “I’m still surprised at how this French madame fell for a desi munda!” The caption is full with the center emoji.

Watch it right here:

This video was posted on Instagram round 22 hours in the past. Since being posted, it has gone viral and acquired greater than 64,500 likes and a number of other appreciative feedback from Instagram customers.

An particular person took to the feedback part to write down, “If it’s meant to be, it’ll happen…hence proven.” Many others flooded the feedback with coronary heart, hearth and heart-eyed emojis. “Awww this is so cute. May god bless them,” posted one other. “Masala chai and croissant, such a cute couple!” identified a 3rd.

What are your ideas on this love story that is aware of no borders?