French World Cup winner Benjamin Mendy stands trial for sex offences

The trial of former Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy is “just another chapter in a very old story” of rape and sexual assault towards ladies, a jury has heard. That’s in response to prosecutor, Timothy Cray QC addressing Chester Crown Court, in north-west England on Monday.

Mendy is accused of eight counts of rape, considered one of tried rape, and considered one of sexual assault. The alleged offences towards seven ladies are mentioned to have taken place at Mendy’s Cheshire dwelling between October 2018 and August of final yr.

The 28-year-old stands trial alongside co-defendent Louis Saha Matturie, 41, who Cray described as his “fixer” to assist him discover younger ladies to abuse.

Both males have pleaded not responsible to all expenses.

Opening the case, Cray mentioned it had “very little to do with football”, and was extra about males who “think they are powerful”.

Mendy gained the World Cup with France in 2018 and the Premier League title with Manchester City 3 times between 2018 and 2021.

The trial is predicted to final over three months.