Freo’s Pearce ‘in a good spot’ after years of injury turmoil

A renewed religion in his physique has Fremantle defender Alex Pearce poised to impression his maiden finals marketing campaign as he prepares to equal a career-high in opposition to Greater Western Sydney.

Should he characteristic in Canberra in opposition to the Giants, Pearce may have performed 21 video games this 12 months, equalling the bar he set in 2018 as essentially the most appearances he’s made in a season.

The 27-year-old ought to then move it throughout Fremantle’s finals marketing campaign, a big milestone for Pearce contemplating his earlier battles with harm.

But whereas Pearce has nonetheless needed to battle soreness at levels this season, the important thing defender believes a return to mid-week coaching has allowed him to entry his finest on the pointy finish of the season, together with in Fremantle’s 24-point western derby win.

“At times it’s been a struggle. I’ve been quite sore and it’s been tough to get up. But the past couple of weeks, I’ve recovered well,” Pearce stated.

“It’s tough to perform when you can’t string together games and training. I’ve probably trained as much as I have done in the past couple of weeks which gives me the confidence I can perform when it comes to game day instead of waiting to turn it on.

“I feel like I’m in a good spot but I certainly don’t take anything for granted these days.”

Camera Icon Alex Pearce denies Jake Waterman a shot on objective. Credit: Paul Kane / by way of AFL Photos

Pearce’s management has additionally benefited from his on-field continuity.

A member of the Dockers’ management group since 2018, Pearce has captained Fremantle 15 instances within the absence of Nat Fyfe.

Pearce stated he struggled early to carry out at his most on-field however has since struck the best steadiness forward of Fyfe’s return.

“It’s been a great honour to lead the boys out. It demands a bit more in the lead-up and dealing with a bit more pressure,” he stated.

“I’ve been able to get better week on week and not let it take too much of my energy so I can still focus on my own game.

Camera Icon Could Alex Pearce be Fremantle’s next captain? Credit: Will Russell / AFL Photos

“A big part of my own game, whether I’m captain or not, is how I lead and organise in defence. That has remained consistent.

“It’s been fun but it’ll be great to welcome Nat back next week.”

In situations not suited to talls, Pearce nonetheless managed to make his method onto the derby highlights reel with a diving smother to disclaim Eagle Jake Waterman.

While admitting he’s “copped a bit of crap” for his spirited celebrations, Pearce stated the second was symbolic of Fremantle’s defensive efforts this 12 months, conceding the least factors of any aspect within the league.

Camera Icon Alex Pearce has renewed confidence in his physique. Credit: Will Russell / AFL Photos

“Defenders don’t get to celebrate too much,” Pearce joked.

“I had some adrenaline going and got a big piece of it. My emotions took over for five seconds…I was up and about and the boys got around me.

“When I do something half decent you have to get around it. It was a bit of fun.”