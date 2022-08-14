Australia

Freo’s Pearce ‘in a good spot’ after years of injury turmoil

A renewed religion in his physique has Fremantle defender Alex Pearce poised to impression his maiden finals marketing campaign as he prepares to equal a career-high in opposition to Greater Western Sydney.

Should he characteristic in Canberra in opposition to the Giants, Pearce may have performed 21 video games this 12 months, equalling the bar he set in 2018 as essentially the most appearances he’s made in a season.

The 27-year-old ought to then move it throughout Fremantle’s finals marketing campaign, a big milestone for Pearce contemplating his earlier battles with harm.



