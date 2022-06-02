Fresh calls for Spain-France gas pipeline to be put back ‘on the table’

“We will propose in the coming weeks that north-south projects be put back on the table,” Terega CEO Dominique Mockly advised a press convention.

Terega, which manages the fuel community in southwestern France, obtained an unfavourable opinion from French and Spanish power regulators on a brand new fuel line throughout the Pyrenees in 2019.

The proposal, known as Step, was to be a precursor to a bigger mission known as MidCat (Midi-Catalonia).

At the time, it was thought of expensive and unneeded, and confronted criticism from environmental teams.

But European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who has put ahead a significant plan to make the continent unbiased of Russian power, stated final month that MidCat was “crucial” for “reducing our dependence on Russian fossil fuels”.

Spain has vital capability to import liquefied pure fuel, which might then movement extra simply to northern Europe.

“In the current crisis, we cannot allow ourselves to say we are going to pass over these capacities and not look at them,” Mockly stated.

According to Terega, the prevailing fuel connection between France and Spain is already usually working at full capability — and the movement, which usually runs north to south, has switched since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Mockly stated the infrastructure could possibly be “scaled up afterwards to move to hydrogen”.

But the French regulator had reservations on Wednesday.

Jean-Francois Carenco, chairman of the French Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE), stated the pipeline would “come into force in 2030 at best” and famous the “development of LNG terminals in northern Europe, the smooth operation of our gas terminals, and the cost”.

