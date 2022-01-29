Fresh hope for Europe travel

Aussies seeking to e-book a visit abroad have been given contemporary hope simply weeks after Europe was branded a ‘Covid danger zone’.

Australians itching for a European summer season vacation have been given contemporary hope, with the area’s ambassador assuring free journey will resume when an infection charges fall.

Last week, the European Council eliminated Australia from it’s “white list” – a register of nations it recommends journey restrictions be lifted.

But European Ambassador to Australia Michael Pulch reassured that listing was being reconsidered often.

“This list is revisited … so there is an opportunity for Australia, once the infection rates do come down here, to be readmitted to that list,“ ambassador Michael Pulch told the ABC.

Australia, Canada and Argentina were all removed from the list on January 17.

Under the European Council’s criteria, restrictions on travellers from third countries can be lifted if the rate of Covid-19 infections in the past 14 days is less than 75 in 100,000.

Australia currently has 917 infections per 100k people – but that figure is decreasing.

While the listing of Australia as a “Covid-19 danger zone” could possibly be a reason for concern, many nations inside the EU area have gone towards the ruling.

“Our approach has a lot of flexibility and that allows individual member states to have their national list also,” Dr Pulch mentioned.

Cyprus, Greece and Italy have all mentioned they won’t bar non-essential journey from Australian vacationers, so long as they’re absolutely vaccinated.

But any Australians planning to purchase a ticket abroad ought to contemplate getting a booster shot, with the ambassador indicating the definition of absolutely vaccination could possibly be set to alter.

“It’s increasingly clear that only a booster jab gives you the safety that in the former Delta period double vaccination would’ve given you,“ he said.

“That’s why we are looking at whether or not we need to redefine fully vaccinated.”