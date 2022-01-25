Fresh probe into notorious underworld murder

Police have launched recent CCTV footage as they hunt the individuals accountable for the capturing homicide of a underworld determine outdoors his western Sydney dwelling.

Police will search a southwestern Sydney park and have launched recent CCTV footage as investigations proceed into the capturing homicide of Mejid Hamzy.

The 44-year-old was gunned down on Simmat Avenue outdoors his Condell Park dwelling at 7.30am on October 19, 2020.

Emergency providers rushed to Hamzy’s dwelling to search out him with a number of gunshot wounds and regardless of the efforts of paramedics, he died on the scene.

A gray Toyota RAV4, which was believed for use within the homicide, was discovered burned out at close by Colechin Street.

Strike Force Courier was established to research the capturing with the help of the NSW Crime Commission.

Officers will conduct a co-ordinated search Deepwater Park at Panania from 8am Tuesday, together with a creek adjoining to Kelso Park South and Marco Reserve.

Detectives are persevering with to discover a number of traces of inquiry in relation to the alleged homicide.

Fresh CCTV footage has additionally been launched displaying a number of occasions previous to and after the capturing, together with a person strolling close to a carpark at Kelso Park South simply after 4am and two males crossing Henry Lawson Drive in direction of Deepwater Park about half-hour later.

Footage additionally reveals three automobiles, a black Mercedes-Benz AMG CLA45, gray Toyota RAV4, and white BMW 328i, travelling collectively on Edgar Street at Condell Park.

Another video reveals two males in darkish clothes exiting the RAV4 on Simmat Avenue about 7.25am earlier than Mr Hamzy makes an attempt to flee the road after the capturing, however is adopted.

Two males in darkish clothes may be seen working south on Colechin Reserve at Condell Park about 7.35am with the hood of one of many males falling momentarily.

A short while later two males in darkish clothes are seen strolling collectively about 8.10am at Kelso Park bike observe, whereas two males are seen strolling by the carpark.

In the footage one of many males may be seen sporting a particular black and gray hooded jumper with darkish pants whereas the opposite man was sporting a darkish colored hoodie with three stripes on the again, black observe pants with white writing alongside the legs and white sneakers.

Officers are urging members of the general public to return ahead as they consider the 2 males seen within the footage can help with inquiries.

Police are additionally interesting for anybody with data regarding the black Mercedes-Benz to return ahead.

Criminal Groups Squad Commander, Detective Acting Superintendent Chris Goddard, stated detectives consider the 2 males seem accustomed to the native space.

“Their movements lead us to believe that both men know the area very well and may reside nearby, so we ask anyone from around East Hills and Panania to take a look at this footage, because you might recognise them,” Superintendent Goddard stated.

“One of the men has been dubbed ‘Mr Blond’, because you can see he has blond hair when his hood slips off his head while he’s running.

“We believe both these men can assist our inquiries and would like to speak with them.”

Investigations below Strike Force Courier are persevering with.