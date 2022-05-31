Fresh twist in Brittany Higgins rape case

The man accused of raping former political staffer Brittany Higgins in Parliament House might have his trial postponed after his barrister dropped out of the case.

Bruce Lehrmann’s lawyer advised the ACT Supreme Court on Tuesday his authorized group was having issue discovering new authorized counsel to signify the previous Liberal staffer.

Mr Lehrmann has pleaded not responsible to 1 rely of sexual activity with out consent. His trial was scheduled to run for 4 weeks from June 6.

Police allege he raped Ms Higgins within the workplace of senator Linda Reynolds on March 23, 2019.

ACT Chief Justice Lucy McCallum advised the court docket Mr Lehrmann’s former barrister was unavailable because of a private motive that was “not the fault of the accused and is beyond the control of the accused”.

But Justice McCallum mentioned if the trial “doesn’t start shortly” there aren’t any different four-week blocks obtainable within the court docket this 12 months.

“I appreciate that it might be a difficult proposition to obtain a barrister ready to start the trial next Monday. But what you’ve given me is a blanket ‘we can’t find anyone, no one’s available ever’,” she advised Mr Lehrmann’s lawyer.

“This matter has been listed for hearing for a very long time. It’s a sexual assault matter, they always take priority.”

Justice McCallum mentioned the trial might probably be pushed again by two or three weeks, however requested Mr Lehrmann’s authorized group to provide you with extra proof for why that they had discovered it so difficult to discover a barrister.

“I’m not going to make any orders today on the strength of the evidence that has been put before the court. But the court could accommodate commencing on June 20. And possibly on June 27,” she mentioned.

Justice McCallum reserved her resolution and requested the respective authorized groups representing Mr Lehrmann and the crown to return to court docket on Thursday.

More to come back