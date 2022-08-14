Freya the walrus: Mischievous boat-sinker euthanised in Norway

Norwegian authorities have put down a walrus that gained worldwide notoriety for its mischievous actions in Oslo.

Freya the walrus was euthanised on Sunday after officers stated she was placing individuals’s lives in danger and was herself in misery.

Critics of the choice say it was too hasty, although authorities declare it was the one “viable” choice.

“The decision to euthanise the walrus was made based on an overall assessment of the continuing threat to human safety,” Norwegian Fisheries Directorate official Frank Bakke-Jensen stated in an announcement.

Freya, who is called after a Norse goddess, whipped up a social media storm in current weeks, after she was filmed clambering aboard a number of boats and inflatables anchored alongside the Nordic coast.

Walruses are native to the Arctic circle. However, Freya ended up loitering in Oslo’s Frognerkilen bay, having been noticed in Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands and Scotland beforehand.

The presence of the younger feminine, weighing 700 kilos, was the topic of concern for some, who stated she was damaging boats.

“We carefully considered all possible solutions,” Bakke-Jensen stated. “We concluded that we could not guarantee the welfare of the animal by any means available.”

Authorities had warned Thursday that Freya may very well be euthanised if the general public didn’t steer clear of the mammal.

A marketing campaign known as “Let Freya Live” was launched by Norway’s Green get together shortly after this warning was issued.

Campaigners beforehand suggest on Instagram that the walrus ought to be sedated and moved out of populated areas or taken again to her native habitat, whereas urging individuals to “leave her alone.”

Other consultants have stated that the choice to euthanise Freya didn’t take her welfare under consideration.

“It’s very shocking,” stated Siri Martinsen, a spokesperson for NOAH animal safety. “We are in a situation that offers an opportunity to show consideration for wild animals.”

She added that it was too quickly to place Freya down.

“We should have tried fines,” stated Martinsen. “Then we would probably have seen these masses of people disappear quickly.”

Despite directions by the authorities, many individuals approached the walrus excessively, typically to {photograph} it, and bathed close to Freya.

“It is infinitely sad that they chose to euthanise such a beautiful animal simply because we did not behave well with him,” stated biologist Rune Aae, interviewed by the native company NTB.

The Fisheries Directorate had argued that the well-being of Freya, who was round 5 years previous, had declined considerably, with consultants believing she was in misery.

Although walruses don’t usually assault individuals, they will — in response to the authorities — lash out in the event that they really feel threatened by unwelcome advances.

A protected species, walruses feed primarily on invertebrates corresponding to molluscs, shrimps, crabs and small fish.

Relocating Freya “was not a viable option” due to its complexity, stated the Fisheries Directorate.

In France, an operation to rescue a beluga whale from the River Seine, the place it had gotten misplaced, led to failure and the animal needed to be euthanised.