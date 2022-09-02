FRIDAY BRIEFING | Redefining SA’s future: Imagine a world without state capture | News24

Redefining South Africa’s future: Imagine a world with out state seize

It’s been a tough few years for the nation. We knew there was corruption, however we have been by no means actually positive of simply how unhealthy it was till the discharge of all of the elements of the state seize report.

On Thursday, Chief Justice Raymond Zondo reminded us as soon as once more simply how systemic state seize by the Gupta household was below the watch of former president Jacob Zuma.

“We need to ask ourselves the question, do we know how we would prevent another state capture that is similar to the Gupta state capture?” he stated on Thursday.

“We, as a country, have come off a very terrible period of state capture. We need to focus on what should be done to ensure that it doesn’t happen again.

“What must be completed to drastically convey down corruption in our nation as a result of it has reached unacceptable ranges? The authorized framework is there, the establishments, a few of them are there, however there are gaps which appear to have an effect on our dedication as a folks to cope with corruption,” Zondo said.

In this week’s Friday Briefing, we contemplate what came out of the summit and what needs to change if we are going to ensure this country has a future.

News24’s assistant editor, Pieter du Toit, writes the ANC has a lot to answer for, but it is unlikely the party has learnt any lessons from what took place when Zuma was in charge.

Qaanitah Hunter, who is News24’s assistant editor of politics and opinions, believes despite the hard discussions taking place at the summit, there was a sense that getting the country back on track was achievable and something that most participants were willing to do.

I hope you have a good weekend.

Best,

Vanessa Banton

Opinions editor