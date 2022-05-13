FRIDAY BRIEFING | Where is the ANC renewal, Ramaphosa? Eastern Cape conference proved it’s all hot air | News24

Where is the ANC renewal, Ramaphosa? The Eastern Cape convention proved it’s all scorching air

Since claiming the place because the ANC president at Nasrec in 2017, Cyril Ramaphosa’s buzzwords have been unity and renewal.

But as he prepares to contest the upcoming elective convention in December, the place he’s searching for a second time period, all of it appears to ring a bit of hole.

Both the eThekwini and Mpumalanga conferences elected individuals going through felony expenses, and no effort was made to make sure they did not make themselves obtainable previous to these conferences. That got here as an afterthought.

Slates for Oscar Mabuyane and his rival, Babalo Madikizela, on the latest Eastern Cape convention, each had candidates that oozed notoriety.

In this week’s Friday Briefing, we ask is all this discuss renewal and unity simply scorching air? Is it simply phrases leaders throw round to make sure they continue to be of their positions?

News24’s politics editor Qaanitah Hunter writes that following the Eastern cape convention, the message was loud and clear that Ramaphosa’s first 5 years as president have meant nothing greater than merely securing a second time period as president.

University of Johannesburg’s Professor Mcebisi Ndletyana agrees. He questions why the get together allowed sure candidates within the Eastern Cape to contest, if it’s all about renewal. Nelson Mandela University’s Ongama Mtimka takes a extra controversial view and writes that, if Ramaphosa desires to avoid wasting his get together, he ought to take into account not contesting for a second time period, and make approach for a frontrunner who will not be from the liberation motion technology, to carry a brand new lease of life to the get together.

Finally, News24’s politics reporter Jason Felix, who attended the convention over the weekend, displays on what he noticed and involves the conclusion that there is no such thing as a hope for unity throughout the get together.

Ramaphosa, a president who danced on egg shells for the sake of unity, but got none

The Eastern Cape convention proved that the ANC is extra disunited than it was in 2017 – which factors to Cyril Ramaphosa failing at his most pointed job after being elected, writes Qaanitah Hunter.

Oscar Mabuyane’s win boosts Cyril Ramaphosa’s chances, but at what cost?

For a celebration that claims to be on the trail to renewal, a lot of those that contested within the Eastern Cape shouldn’t have been allowed. They do not signify renewal, however the darkish facet of the ANC, writes Mcebisi Ndletyana.

Ramaphosa should end the toxicity of his generation and not come back for 2nd term

Ongama Mtimka writes that, if Cyril Ramaphosa is severe concerning the get together’s renewal, he ought to decline nomination for a second time period.

ANC’s Eastern Cape conference reveals push for party unity rings hollow

It’s exhausting to not understand President Cyril Ramaphosa’s speeches about ANC unity as hole. Over the weekend, the ANC Eastern Cape elective convention symbolised how the governing get together has been limping alongside, clinging to the idea of meaningless unity, writes Jason Felix.

