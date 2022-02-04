FRIDAY BRIEFING | Zondo 2: How the Guptas’ corruption machine worked | News24

Zondo 2: How the Guptas shovelled billions of rand from Transnet, Denel to their prison enterprise

Look, South Africa, don’t grow to be dismissive, complacent, drained or irritated by the continual stream of revelations about corruption – as a result of the one manner we’ll defeat it’s to understand how the crooked and the bent function.

Part 2 of Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo’s report into allegations of state seize delivers but extra compelling proof of an organised prison community enabled and supported by the ANC and Jacob Zuma, the institution of refined networks of extraction and a raiding get together led by the Gupta brothers.

Part 1, launched a month in the past, set out intimately how the Guptas examined the waters by conniving with ANC cadres in channelling cash to their propaganda arm, The New Age. It additionally unravelled occasions at SAA and the SA Revenue Service, and set out how establishments have been gutted and repurposed in favour of the seize crooks.

Zondo and the authors of the report have in Part 2 constructed a transparent image of the Guptas’ organisation, and describe it as “a racketeering enterprise”, which carries with it clear authorized implications. The method by which they have been capable of repeat their modus operandi at each state-owned firm they focused (pliant minister, subservient board, dodgy chief executives) is a searing indictment on the ANC and authorities. The Guptas have been merely allowed to run amok.

There’s little doubt that Part 3 goes to be a bombshell. We should nonetheless traverse Eskom, the intelligence providers and Bosasa. And Zondo is clearly gearing as much as make some far-reaching suggestions. One of which needs to be that Zuma have to be investigated, with the needs of charging him with corruption. No doubt his flunkeys, like Malusi Gigaba, will protest and declare victimisation.

But, like Judge President Dunstan Mlambo stated on Thursday throughout his interview for chief justice: “We judge cases on the basis of the facts before us.”

And, on the details, Zuma, Gigaba and the remainder of them needs to be nervous.

In this week’s Friday Briefing, new head of Corruption Watch Karam Singh and his colleague, Tharin Pillay, Outa’s Wayne Duvenage and analyst Ebrahim Harvey write in regards to the repercussions of half 2 of the Zondo report.

Best,

Pieter du Toit

Assistant Editor.

Solutions abound to SA’s graft problem – political will, not so much

South Africa has no scarcity of options to its corruption challenges, write Corruption Watch’s Karam Singh and Tharin Pillay. However, it has a critical lack of political will to implement the quite a few suggestions and adjustments wanted to battle the scourge – and the window of alternative for motion will not keep open ceaselessly.

Zondo has joined the dots but are we likely to see oversight and enforcement?

South Africa has an unlimited quantity of labor to do, if we’re to make sure the knife-edge choice of a failed state is averted. And we’ve one huge catalyst that we will use to take the nation on a path of restoration – the Zondo Commission’s state seize report, writes Wayne Duvenage.

Zondo Commission report: Will we finally see action from Ramaphosa?

Cyril Ramaphosa must act decisively and based on guarantees he made when he took workplace in 2018, not like he beforehand has performed, and act on the Zondo Commission report’s suggestions, argues Ebrahim Harvey.

