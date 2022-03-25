Australia

Friday brings 8000 new cases, free RATS to regions

Prince Abraham
0 1 minute read


There will be 180,000 tests handed out across the state, from Albany to Karratha, starting on March 29.

“We’re rolling out a program in shopping centres and other places around the state to make RATs freely available to people, so a few hundred thousand will be distributed that way,” Premier Mark McGowan said.

“By doing more free RATs here in Western Australia, we can increase the rate of testing and therefore ensure that people are aware whether or not they’re positive.

“If you have less testing, you then find positive people will go to work or go to social opportunities, and more readily spread the virus.”



