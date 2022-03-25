Friday brings 8000 new cases, free RATS to regions
New COVID-19 instances had been tallied at 8133 in a single day throughout Western Australia, with two deaths additionally reported.
A man in his 70s and a man in his 80s, who both died on March 22 after testing positive, were reported to WA Health yesterday.
There are now 209 people with COVID-19 in hospital and 10 in intensive care. A total of 17,907 PCR tests were conducted at either state-run or private pathology clinics yesterday.
The new cases follow the state government announcing it would distribute thousands of free rapid antigen tests across regional WA, as an incentive to increase test numbers in remote areas.
There will be 180,000 tests handed out across the state, from Albany to Karratha, starting on March 29.
“We’re rolling out a program in shopping centres and other places around the state to make RATs freely available to people, so a few hundred thousand will be distributed that way,” Premier Mark McGowan said.
“By doing more free RATs here in Western Australia, we can increase the rate of testing and therefore ensure that people are aware whether or not they’re positive.
“If you have less testing, you then find positive people will go to work or go to social opportunities, and more readily spread the virus.”