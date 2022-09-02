Friday’s weather: Fine, warm day, with fire warnings for parts of SA | News24

The South African Weather Service has issued a warning for damaging wind over the southern components of the Northern Cape.

Extremely excessive fireplace hazard situations are anticipated over the Dawid Kruiper, Kai Garib, Kheis, Kareeberg and Ubuntu LM, Khai-ma and Karoo Hoogland municipalities of the Northern Cape, in addition to the Central Karoo and the inside of the Garden Route within the Western Cape.

The climate in your area:

Gauteng can be effective and funky. The anticipated UVB sunburn index is excessive.

Conditions can be effective and heat in Mpumalanga.

Limpopo can be effective and heat.

It can be effective and heat within the North West.

Partly cloudy situations will prevail within the southern components of the Free State till late afternoon, in any other case effective and funky to heat. It can be windy within the southern components.

The Northern Cape can be cloudy alongside the coast at first however effective within the north, in any other case partly cloudy and chilly to chill however heat within the north-eastern components.

The wind alongside the coast can be contemporary to sturdy north-westerly.

Conditions can be cloudy and chilly to chill with mild morning drizzle over the south-western components of the Western Cape, in any other case partly cloudy to effective and funky to heat however scorching over the japanese inside.

It can be windy over the Central Karoo within the afternoon.

The wind alongside the coast can be average to contemporary north-westerly to westerly, turning into sturdy between Table Bay and Mossel Bay by the afternoon.

The anticipated UVB sunburn index is average.

The western half of the Eastern Cape can be partly cloudy and heat, however cool in locations alongside the coast.

The wind alongside the coast can be average to contemporary south-westerly.

The japanese half of the Eastern Cape can be partly cloudy and heat, however cool in locations alongside the coast, west of the Kei River.

The wind alongside the coast can be average to contemporary south-westerly.

Fine and heat situations will prevail in KwaZulu-Natal, however it will likely be scorching in locations over the inside.

The wind alongside the coast can be average northerly to north-easterly, turning into contemporary to sturdy within the afternoon.

The anticipated UVB sunburn index is excessive.