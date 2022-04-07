Friday’s weather: Fire warning for Northern Cape, icy weather in KZN | News24

Rainy climate is anticipated throughout a part of the nation tomorrow. (Photo: Misha Jordaan/Gallo Images/File)

The South African Weather Service has issued a warning for extremely high fire danger conditions anticipated over the Nama Khoi Municipality within the Northern Cape.

A yellow stage 1 for warning has additionally been issued for damaging waves leading to disruption of small harbours and ports, in addition to localised disruption to seashore entrance actions. These are anticipated between Cannon Rocks and Port Edward and can subside within the afternoon.

The climate in your province:

Gauteng shall be partly cloudy and heat changing into cloudy with night showers and thundershowers.

The anticipated UVB sunburn index is low.

Mpumalanga could have morning drizzle and fog alongside the escarpment, in any other case, it will likely be cloudy and funky with scattered showers and thundershowers however remoted within the northeast.

Limpopo shall be cloudy within the east with morning drizzle, in any other case partly cloudy and heat with remoted showers and thundershowers.

The North West shall be positive at first, in any other case cloudy and funky to heat with scattered afternoon showers and thundershowers.

Morning fog patches are anticipated within the east of the Free State, in any other case, circumstances shall be cloudy and funky to heat with remoted to scattered afternoon showers and thundershowers, however positive within the west.

The Northern Cape shall be positive and heat, however scorching within the excessive north-west, changing into partly cloudy to cloudy and funky with remoted afternoon showers and thundershowers within the north-east.

The wind alongside the coast shall be southerly to south-easterly.

The Western Cape shall be positive within the west, in any other case cloudy to partially cloudy and funky to heat with remoted gentle rain alongside the japanese components of the south coast within the morning.

The wind alongside the coast shall be average to recent southerly to south-easterly however robust alongside the west coast.

The anticipated UVB sunburn index is excessive.

The western half of the Eastern Cape shall be cloudy and funky with remoted gentle rain alongside the coast. It will turn out to be partly cloudy within the night south of the escarpment.

The wind alongside the coast shall be average south-easterly to easterly.

The japanese half of the Eastern Cape shall be cloudy and funky with remoted gentle rain alongside the coast. It will turn out to be cloudy within the night south of the escarpment.

The wind alongside the coast shall be average south-easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal shall be cloudy and funky however chilly within the west with scattered showers and thundershowers.

The wind alongside the coast shall be average to recent southerly to south-westerly.

The anticipated UVB sunburn index is average.