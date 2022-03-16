Friendlyjordies police saga not yet over

A police watchdog may probe the conduct of police who arrested a YouTube producer accused of stalking the previous NSW Deputy Premier.

Attorney-General Mark Speakman advised a finances estimates listening to on Wednesday the Law Enforcement Conduct Commission might be requested to evaluate the matter.

Police dropped their fees towards Friendlyjordies producer Kristo Langker final week.

Camera Icon Kristo Langker, pictured with Jordan Shanks. Photo: NCA NewsWire / Damian Shaw Credit: News Corp Australia

He was arrested by the NSW Police’s fixated individuals unit at his house in Dulwich Hill final June and charged with two counts of stalking or intimidating the then-Deputy Premier, John Barilaro.

“I‘d expect that if a private citizen has a complaint about that, they will take it to LECC, and if they don’t, then I’ll consider what I might do,” Mr Speakman mentioned.

The Attorney-General mentioned he wouldn‘t offer his personal opinion on the matter, saying the courts and the LECC were two independent bodies capable of handling any complaints.

“I’m not across all the detail (of the case) and I’m not required to be,” Mr Speakman mentioned.

Camera Icon NSW Attorney-General Mark Speakman mentioned it’s doable the case could also be reviewed. Photo: NCA NewsWire / Christian Gilles Credit: News Corp Australia

“I understand impressions that can be given by withdrawing the charges, and I certainly understand the criticism of the police action in that matter.

“I don’t think that as a member of the executive, I should be giving any commentary that hints at whether the LECC should or should not uphold any complaint that is made.”

Mr Langker is predicted to obtain a five-figure payout, and police had been additionally ordered to pay his $12,000 authorized invoice.