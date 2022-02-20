Friend’s massive order divides internet

A mum who paid for an costly crab meal nobody in her household ate has sparked debate over whether or not friends ought to prohibit their orders.

A girl has revealed how she needed to foot the invoice after her daughter invited a good friend to dinner, together with her meal costing greater than all of theirs put collectively.

The teenager appeared to order crab, shrimp, and a loaded potato, in line with the video which was shared to TikTok on February 13, The Sun studies.

The mum who goes by the identify of Pandora Davis on the social media platform captioned the five-second clip: “When my daughter’s friend plate was the most expensive.”

Many jumped within the feedback part baffled the good friend had the “audacity” to order such an costly meal.

“I would be so embarrassed if my friend did this to my mum,” one individual wrote, whereas a 3rd commented: “Unspoken rule: if someone is treating you. Get food that is the same or cost less than what the person is getting.”

Some accused her daughter’s good friend of “taking advantage”.

Critics claimed that kids “know nothing” about being humble.

Sympathetic social media customers branded the teenager “bold” for ordering seafood and a loaded potato.

One mentioned: “If I invite people out I let them have what they want.

“I wouldn’t have invited them if I knew I didn’t want to spend money like that.”

And, one other commented: “I never knew there were restrictions at ordering when you’ve been asked out.”

A 3rd quipped: “Idk why yall are mad. If my friend’s mum offered to pay for my food I would’ve almost chose the whole menu (sic).”

TikTokers claimed individuals shouldn’t pay for the meals if friends are solely allowed to order particular gadgets.

Pandora was left shocked after the clip went viral because it has been watched nearly three million occasions.

She instructed the Daily Dot: “It was just a simple post I uploaded before I went to bed on Saturday night and woke up to this.

“It’s still going as we speak.”

This article initially appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission