Friends shave their heads to support their buddy who started cancer treatment

Friends are the individuals who make life value residing and their considerate gestures can uplift anybody. When going by a interval of disappointment and grief, it’s the help of pals that makes folks resilient and powerful. Like this video that exhibits the considerate gesture of pals that shaved their heads in solidarity with their buddy who simply began most cancers remedy. The video was posted by Good News Correspondent on Instagram 12 hours in the past and it has already obtained over 26,000 views. The video will certainly soften your coronary heart.

The video opens with the group of pals shocking their buddy as all of them had shaved their heads. Their good friend who simply began his most cancers remedy couldn’t consider what his pals did for him. Then the video exhibits the lads shaving their heads as they click on their photographs and document their transformation.

“NO ONE FIGHTS ALONE: Group of friends shave their heads in solidarity with their buddy who just started cancer treatments. A beautiful and uplifting surprise,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video under:

The publish has bought greater than 2,800 likes to this point and the numbers are solely growing. Social media customers praised the heartfelt act of the chums.

“Real friends,” commented an Instagram consumer. “God bless them! With that support he will get better!!” posted one other. A 3rd particular person commented, “What a wonderful beautiful priceless group of friends you are God-bless you all.” “This is awesome!!! This is real character,” reads one other remark.

What are your ideas about this considerate gesture by this group of pals?