Friends star Matt LeBlanc in rare public sighting

Matt LeBlanc was noticed in a uncommon public sighting, wanting shaggy and informal.

Matt LeBlanc was seen sporting stubble and saggy sweats and searching fairly unrecognisable amid fan fears for his Friends co-star Matthew Perry.

The actor, who performed Joey Tribbiani on the favored TV present, shouldn’t be typically seen in public, reported The Sun.

LeBlanc, 54, was noticed at a physique store in Sherman Oaks, California, wanting very totally different.

The TV star saved it informal, sporting saggy sweats as he shielded his face beneath a darkish baseball cap and sun shades.

Matt’s face was coated in white stubble – uncommon for the sometimes clean-shaven star.

The uncommon sighting comes as followers expressed concern for Matt’s co-star and pal, Matthew Perry.

Perry, 52, has struggled overtly with habit previously, and followers lately revealed fears that he could also be utilizing once more.

Both LeBlanc and Perry lately attended the Friends reunion, which aired in 2021.

Fans have had loads to say about each stars as of late.

Perry lately revealed the quilt of his tell-all e-book, which featured a photograph of him.

He teased his e-book on Instagram, sharing a photograph of the quilt together with the discharge date: “11. 1. 22.” In the caption, the Friends star promised to tell-all within the memoir.

He wrote: “So much has been written about me in the past. I thought it was time people heard from me.”

Referencing his struggles, the actor wrote: “The highs were high, the lows were low. But I have lived to tell the tale, even though at times it looked like I wouldn’t. And it’s all in here. I apologise it’s not a pop-up book.”

Fans gushed within the feedback over Perry, who performed Chandler Bing on Friends.

Several followers referred to as him a “babe,” whereas different merely commented heart-eye emojis.

Others wrote: “This is amazing I can’t wait to hear from the man who is such a talented actor! Playing Chandler was genius, but that is only one of your many fantastic roles.”

Another commented: “I have just always loved everything about you, and I still do.”

The e-book comes nearly one yr after Perry left followers fearful he’d fallen again into his habit.

Perry sat down along with his Friends costars for a “three question” interview with People in May 2021.

The group appeared upbeat as they mirrored on their years on set collectively, and shared humorous tales from the set.

Fans identified that the Canadian actor didn’t appear to be responding to questions in his typical comedic tone, and appeared to slur his phrases and even nod off at one level.

“Seeing Matthew sad is heartbreaking,” one fan wrote within the feedback part.

They added: “I hope he gets better soon, I don’t know how I’m going to enjoy the reunion when Matthew is this sad.”

“This felt so good seeing but also broke my heart seeing Matthew Perry like this,” one other wrote.

A 3rd commenter stated: “I know we are all sad about Matthew but let’s remember he has suffered a lot of health related issues and he has struggled with addiction.

“Let’s all be kind and polite and remember all the funny moments he gave us through his role as Chandler, thank you.”

A supply later instructed The Sun that it wasn’t a relapse that led to Matthew’s slurred speech.

The insider revealed he had undergone dental work and was struggling in ache and feeling unwell.

The supply stated on the time: “Matthew turned up to the reunion and members of his team said that he had an emergency tooth procedure that day.

“That was said to impact his wellbeing and also how he was feeling. He had been in pain from what we understand, which caused the slurred speech.

“Obviously no one wants to film after a procedure, but it happened. The feeling was one of huge sympathy for Matthew especially in recent days given how people have reacted online.”

The insider added: “Matthew has told those around him that he is sober, and there is no need to worry.”

When it involves LeBlanc, followers have been fast to level out adjustments in his look although it’s sometimes light-hearted.

After the Friends reunion aired, followers started evaluating the star to an Irish dad or uncle on Twitter.

He was seen leaning again in a chair along with his arms crossed throughout his chest by a lot of the present.

One social media consumer shared a pic from the present, writing: “Matt LeBlanc is your uncle when your parents forced your 6 year old self to stand up in front of the adults after a family dinner and sing a song you just learned in primary school.”

