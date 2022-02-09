Friends star’s rare red carpet appearance with rocker boyfriend

Courteney Cox has made a uncommon purple carpet look along with her Snow Patrol rocker boyfriend on the Brit Awards.

The US star, 57, has been on the promo path within the UK this week for the rebooted slasher flick Scream and made time to attend the most well liked music occasion of the 12 months at London’s O2, The Sun stories.

The couple, who’ve been collectively for eight years, posed for a snap on the purple carpet in matching black outfits. Johnny’s band Snow Patrol have been nominated for six Brits in complete however have by no means gained.

Later within the night, the couple offered an award side-by-side and appeared completely smitten.

Their outing comes simply days after Cox advised The John Bishop Show she desires a job within the widespread UK sequence Downton Abbey – however provided that she’s a member of the aristocracy.

“I want to be in Downton. I think I’d like to be a posh one – they’ve got better frocks,” she mentioned.

“I wouldn’t want to play another competitive neat freak.”

Cox is finest recognized for taking part in Monica Geller in ’90s sitcom Friends – recognized for her controlling nature.

In actuality Cox is extra chilled out and just lately mirrored on how she’s turn out to be extra understanding and a greater listener in her relationship over time.

She advised People: “I‘ve learned you can’t take a lot personally.

“I used to think, ‘Oh well, if you loved me …’ It’s not really about you. People do things because of their own history and their own past. I had to learn that lesson for sure.

“I’ve learned that love is precious. As I’ve gotten older, I’ve realised that.”

Cox went on to reward McDaid, describing him as a “great listener, talented, smart and gorgeous”.

She mentioned: “I’ve never met someone more patient. He’s a great advice giver. I love his heart, his intentions. His morals. He’s extremely talented and obviously musical, but he’s a poet and a writer. He’s just so smart, and I find that really sexy. And then he is gorgeous.”

This story initially appeared on The Sun and was reproduced right here with permission