Frightening robbery in regional WA solved by detectives

Two males who broke into a person’s home after which sure him, threatened him with a gun, and robbed him, have been charged by Kalgoorlie police.

A forty five-year outdated man and a 36-year outdated man, each from the suburb of Somerville, have been slapped with a number of severe fees after an investigation by Kalgoorlie detectives.

The sufferer, aged in his 60s, was held at gunpoint and left sure for roughly an hour. At one level a battle began, and the gun the intruders had discovered when in search of valuables went off.



