Frightening robbery in regional WA solved by detectives

Two males who broke into a person’s home after which sure him, threatened him with a gun, and robbed him, have been charged by Kalgoorlie police.

A forty five-year outdated man and a 36-year outdated man, each from the suburb of Somerville, have been slapped with a number of severe fees after an investigation by Kalgoorlie detectives.

The sufferer, aged in his 60s, was held at gunpoint and left sure for roughly an hour. At one level a battle began, and the gun the intruders had discovered when in search of valuables went off.

The sufferer obtained therapy in a Kalgoorlie hospital for accidents to his head and again.

A media launch from the Western Australian Police Force outlined that each males will likely be going through the identical 4 fees.

“Two counts of aggravated home burglary and commit, stealing, deprivation of liberty; and aggravated armed robbery,” the media launch said.

The 36-year-old man will face the Kalgoorlie Magistrates Court in the present day, whereas the 45-year-old man will reappear on Thursday.