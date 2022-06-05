“Fringe Elements”: India Dismisses BJP Leaders’ Remarks On Prophet

Qatar welcomed the assertion by BJP wherein it introduced the expulsion of social gathering officers.

Doha:

India on Sunday conveyed to Qatar that controversial remarks towards minorities are views of fringe components and never the Government of India.

In response to a media question concerning a press release issued by Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on an offensive tweet in India, the Spokesperson of the Embassy of India in Qatar stated, “Ambassador Deepak Mittal had a meeting in the Foreign Office in which concerns were raised with regard to some offensive tweets by individuals in India denigrating the religious personality. The Ambassador conveyed that the tweets do not, in any manner, reflect the views of the Government of India. These are the views of fringe elements.”

“In line with our civilizational heritage and strong cultural traditions of unity in diversity, the Government of India accords the highest respect to all religions. Strong action has already been taken against those who made derogatory remarks,” stated the spokesperson.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday suspended its spokesperson Nupur Sharma from the social gathering’s major membership and expelled its Delhi media head Naveen Kumar Jindal after their alleged inflammatory remarks towards minorities.

“A statement has also been issued by concerned quarters emphasizing respect for all religions, denouncing insult to any religious personality or demeaning any religion or sect,” added the spokesperson.

The spokesperson stated that vested pursuits which might be towards India-Qatar relations have been inciting the folks utilizing these derogatory feedback.

“We should work together against such mischievous elements who aim to undercut the strength of our bilateral ties,” added the spokesperson.

Meanwhile, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu has kicked off a four-day go to to Qatar with a high-level delegation as a part of a three-nation tour that additionally included Senegal and Gabon.

Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday summoned Dr Deepak Mittal, the Ambassador of India to the nation, and handed him an official word, expressing the frustration of the State of Qatar and its complete rejection and condemnation of the controversial remarks.

Meanwhile, Qatar welcomed the assertion issued by the ruling social gathering in India wherein it introduced the suspension and expulsion of social gathering officers.

