From Ahmedabad to Antigua: U-19 World Cup winning captain Virat Kohli holds session with 2022 batch | Cricket News – Times of India

NEW DELHI: Virat Kohli is aware of precisely the way it feels to be on high of the world when you have got barely attained the age to have a driving licence.Virat Kohli additionally is aware of the way it feels when criticism flies thick and quick when one would not carry out as per potential after a worldwide trophy.And nobody is aware of greater than Virat Kohli the way it feels to be a world beater at a degree the place it issues essentially the most.So it wasn’t simply “good but a great morning” for the likes of Rajvardhan Hagargekars , Kaushal Tambes, Yash Dhulls linked on a zoom name from their respective resort rooms in Antigua, that they had one in all their position fashions ready to “congratulate them” and in addition converse to them about what it means to play an U-19 World Cup ultimate.

India U-19 led by Yash Dhull will tackle England in what would be the fourth successive ultimate at this degree since 2016.

And Kohli is aware of a factor or two about successful a excessive stress ultimate on the junior degree when his crew beat South Africa on a balmy night in Kuala Lumpur in 2008.

Fourteen summers have handed by and Kohli has turn into captain and is now a former chief of the senior crew with greater than 20k worldwide runs to his credit score.

Whether it was BCCI secretary Jay Shah or NCA chief VVS Laxman, whoever requested Kohli to spare a while for the ‘Baby Blues’ did a exceptional job as there might be few who can inform what it takes to make the grade.

U-19 is only a first cease and even when they win, there are definitely no ensures that life can be a mattress of roses from right here on.

“It was really good to interact with you Virat Kohli bhaiyya. Learnt some important things about life and cricket from you which will help us in getting better in upcoming times,” wrote crew’s premier pace-bowling all-rounder Rajvardhan Hangargekar on his instagram tales.

“Some valuable tips from the GOAT before the final,” wrote spinner Kaushal Tambe.

Their head coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar was additionally current listening intently to what one in all world’s best batters needed to say.

One will be relaxation assured it was extra concerning the highway forward the place a number of them will fall by the wayside, some will stay confined to home degree and solely a choose few with monumental expertise and temperament will make the grade.

Kohli is aware of what are the perils of early stardom and the way one can get his ft again to the bottom. He has seen zenith and nadir and one can solely hope this dialogue will make these children extra rounded as sportsmen than they have been earlier than.