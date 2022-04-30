From Aloo To Chocolate: 5 Unique Momo Recipes That You Can Easily Make

Love to take pleasure in momos? Well, you might be on the proper place. But wait. We usually are not going to stuff you with the identical outdated recipes. If you wish to experiment with momos, we have now the proper record that may assist you to. Flare-up your culinary expertise by making these totally scrumptious distinctive momos. While retaining the identical delicate texture, these recipes add to the flavors of the common momo flavour. From utilizing potatoes within the filling to dunking the momos in delicious gravy, these recipes will blow your thoughts. So what are you ready for? If you’re keen on momos and would like to get experimental with these delicacies, try these 5 offbeat momo recipes:

5 Unique Momo Recipes:

These easy momos are filled with a flavourful mashed potato filling. Seasoned with garlic, chives and pepper, these momos spell magic regardless of their simplicity. You can serve them scorching with chilli sauce and soy sauce.

You could make these vegetarian momos utilizing mushrooms, onions, ginger-garlic paste, inexperienced chillies and spices. Steam the momos for 10-Quarter-hour and serve along with your favourite chutney.

If you desire a spicier model of momos, it is best to attempt making tandoori momos. Marinate the momos in tantalizing Indian spices and prepare dinner them in an oven till they’re crisp. You will want curd, besan and different spices for the marination.

This tackle the gravy momo is a basic fusion recipe. You’ll want minced rooster for the filling and put together butter rooster gravy by which you may combine the steamed momos.

Yes, that is true. Struggling to develop that style? Let us assist up. The filling is of chocolate lava with small items of cake. For that further zing, you may add some chocolate syrup earlier than serving.

