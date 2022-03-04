From cleaning boots to a maiden Test century: Why new Proteas star Erwee is ‘a coach’s dream’ | Sport

Proteas coach Mark Boucher is thrilled for Sarel Erwee, who took his Test probability towards New Zealand.

“Good things happen to good people,” Boucher mentioned.

Erwee carded a maiden Test century towards the Black Caps having been within the Proteas set-up since December 2020.

Sarel Erwee has needed to be affected person, ready for his alternative to play Test cricket, however his 108 within the second Test towards New Zealand in Christchurch this week means he’s now set for an prolonged run on the prime of the South African order.

A home stalwart with KwaZulu-Natal and the Dolphins in Durban, the 32-year-old thought his shot at worldwide cricket had lengthy handed and he was near retiring from the sport just a little over two years in the past.

Then, in December 2020, he was referred to as as much as the Proteas squad for a two-Test sequence at house to Sri Lanka. It was a variety that raised a couple of eyebrows, but it surely was unlikely to matter provided that Dean Elgar and Aiden Markram have been unlikely to be damaged up on the prime of the order.

Erwee has since been a part of the Proteas Tests squad for sequence towards Pakistan (away), West Indies (away) and India (house), with out being chosen.

That all modified in New Zealand, although, the place Keegan Petersen’s absence noticed Markram transfer all the way down to No 3 within the order as Erwee was given his shot.

Scores of 10 and 0 within the first Test didn’t make for an incredible debut, however his century on day one of many second was the stuff of fairytales.

Supportive crew man

Erwee’s celebrations instructed their very own story of simply how a lot this meant to him, however the reactions of his team-mates and the broader cricketing neighborhood confirmed what a well-liked determine he’s.

According to move coach Mark Boucher, Erwee has been the final word crew man ever since he was first included within the Proteas set-up.

“Sarel is a coach’s dream. He’s been on quite a few tours now where he hasn’t been given an opportunity and he’s just bided his time,” Boucher defined.

“He’s done his work in the nets and is a hard worker generally, but he is a team man, as well.

“He likes to expire with drinks, he’s the primary man to wash boots if boots should be cleaned within the dressing room, and he’s simply very supportive. He is s true crew man.

“When a guy gets an opportunity like that, there is always going to be a sense of being very happy for the individual.

“Good issues occur to good individuals, and he is one of many good individuals we have got round our system. I’m simply very joyful for him, and hopefully he goes from energy to energy now.”

Erwee might be anticipated to open the batting alongside Elgar on his house floor, Kingsmead, when the Proteas host Bangladesh within the first of two Tests from 31 March.